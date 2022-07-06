iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,559,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $65.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

