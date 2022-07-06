iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

