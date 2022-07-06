iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 968.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.38. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.49 and a one year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

