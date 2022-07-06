iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,605 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

