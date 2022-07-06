IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

