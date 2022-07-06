Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,504 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $468.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

