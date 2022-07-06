JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

