JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.