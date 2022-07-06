JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

