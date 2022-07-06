Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,275 shares of company stock worth $3,423,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

