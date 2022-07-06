KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

