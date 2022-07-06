Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

