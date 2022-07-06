Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$209.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$209.80.

KXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

KXS stock opened at C$140.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.27. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

