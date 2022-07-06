Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $28.00. The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 10854970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.