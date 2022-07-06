Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 317.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,932. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

