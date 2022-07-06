Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

