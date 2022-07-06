Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,217 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

