Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,308 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.