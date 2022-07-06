Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

