Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter.

SEIX opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

