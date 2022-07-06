Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,537,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

