Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 36 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.89.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $315.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.42. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.34 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

