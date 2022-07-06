Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.31.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

