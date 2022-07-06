Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

