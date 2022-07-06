Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

GE stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.