Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average of $180.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

