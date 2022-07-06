Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

