Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 717.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $218.34 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

