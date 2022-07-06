Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:MSMR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:MSMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,375,000.

Get McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MSMR opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.