Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

