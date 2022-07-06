Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $243.32 and a one year high of $350.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.52.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

