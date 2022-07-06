Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

