Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $130,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.18) to GBX 5,600 ($67.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,853.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

