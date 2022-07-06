Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,865,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

