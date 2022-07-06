Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $79,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.