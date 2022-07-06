Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 602.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

