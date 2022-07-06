Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.06.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

