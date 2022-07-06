Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.86.

NYSE:SITE opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

