Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

