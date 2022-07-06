Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

