Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 628.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

PSF opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.