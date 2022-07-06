Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $95,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 37,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.