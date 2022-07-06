Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.83 and a 200-day moving average of $242.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

