Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

