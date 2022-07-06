Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $226,347,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $96,818,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.