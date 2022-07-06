Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.