Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.72.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

