Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,437 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 7,923.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.