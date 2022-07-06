Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,246,000 after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

