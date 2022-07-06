Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

